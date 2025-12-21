Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We could all easily be ‘Aco’: Slovenia’s controversial new law seeks to address the challenge of Roma integration

By Harrison Budak
Following the murder of a bartender, a debate has been reopened over lax crime laws, escalating bouts of violence, and the unresolved integration of part of Slovenia’s Romani community.


