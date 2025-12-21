Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be reviewed post Bondi

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
in the Albanese government’s latest responsle to the Bondi tragedy Ausrtralian law enforcement and intelligence agencies are to be reviewed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We could all easily be ‘Aco’: Slovenia’s controversial new law seeks to address the challenge of Roma integration
~ From truce in the trenches to cocktails at the consulate: How Christmas diplomacy seeks to exploit seasonal goodwill
~ UN urges calm in Bangladesh after killing of protest leader sparks unrest
~ As DOJ begins to release Epstein files, his many victims deserve more attention than the powerful men in his ‘client list’
~ How to reduce gift-giving stress with your kids – a child psychologist’s tips for making magic and avoiding tears
~ In Uzbekistan, Motor Sports Body Misses the Mark on Rights
~ Medieval Londoners’ cheaply imported mass-produced Christmas gifts look surprisingly familiar
~ EU agrees €90 billion loan to Ukraine, but squabbles over frozen Russian assets expose the bloc’s deep divisions
~ Our Jane Austen year – a free ebook, loads of expert insights and a six-part podcast
~ How shipwrecks become ‘islands of life’ in barren seas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter