Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN urges calm in Bangladesh after killing of protest leader sparks unrest

The United Nations has urged calm in Bangladesh after the killing of a prominent youth protest leader sparked fresh unrest, raising concerns about political violence and the safety of civic space as the country prepares for elections early next year.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As DOJ begins to release Epstein files, his many victims deserve more attention than the powerful men in his ‘client list’
~ How to reduce gift-giving stress with your kids – a child psychologist’s tips for making magic and avoiding tears
~ In Uzbekistan, Motor Sports Body Misses the Mark on Rights
~ Medieval Londoners’ cheaply imported mass-produced Christmas gifts look surprisingly familiar
~ EU agrees €90 billion loan to Ukraine, but squabbles over frozen Russian assets expose the bloc’s deep divisions
~ Our Jane Austen year – a free ebook, loads of expert insights and a six-part podcast
~ How shipwrecks become ‘islands of life’ in barren seas
~ Positive psychology experts don’t follow their own advice. What they actually do may be the key to wellbeing
~ Celebrating 150 years of Liberty’s DNA – fusing design, nature and art
~ Did Charles Dickens see A Christmas Carol as an anti-slavery story?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter