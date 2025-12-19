Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did Charles Dickens see A Christmas Carol as an anti-slavery story?

By Lucy Whitehead, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, Royal Holloway, University of London
A Christmas Carol is usually read as a Victorian morality tale about capitalism and compassion. Yet an autographed script written by Charles Dickens during the American Civil War raises the possibility he may also have understood the story as speaking to the cause of ending slavery in the US.

First published in the UK on December 19 1843, the novella is famous for its advocacy of a reformed relationship between the Victorian capitalist Scrooge and the workers whose labour he profits from, epitomised by his downtrodden clerk, Bob Cratchit. The story has inspired countless…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Uzbekistan, Motor Sports Body Misses the Mark on Rights
~ Medieval Londoners’ cheaply imported mass-produced Christmas gifts look surprisingly familiar
~ EU agrees €90 billion loan to Ukraine, but squabbles over frozen Russian assets expose the bloc’s deep divisions
~ Our Jane Austen year – a free ebook, loads of expert insights and a six-part podcast
~ How shipwrecks become ‘islands of life’ in barren seas
~ Positive psychology experts don’t follow their own advice. What they actually do may be the key to wellbeing
~ Celebrating 150 years of Liberty’s DNA – fusing design, nature and art
~ English classes are being targeted by anti-immigration protesters – but they’ve been politicised for years
~ Why you should spend more time with a dog this Christmas
~ How to deal with worry this Christmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter