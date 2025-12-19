Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local democracy is holding strong, but rural communities are falling behind, new survey of Michigan officials shows

By Stephanie Leiser, Director, Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy, University of Michigan
According to our recent survey of officials in Michigan communities, local democracy is humming along and city hall is taking care of business.

The federal government was shut down in October and November 2025, but cities and towns around the United States continued to fill potholes, purify drinking water, respond…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
