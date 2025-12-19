Tolerance.ca
What the year in polls tells us about Reform’s growth – and Labour and Tory losses

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
In the year and a half since Labour won a landslide in the 2024 general election, over 400 polls have been published. Combined, these polls tell a story of a government and its traditional opposition party losing support and fringe parties gaining ground. The big question this poses is whether Reform can win the next general election.

When these polls are combined into weekly averages since the general election, they show that Labour and Reform have averaged 25% in vote intentions over this period. The Conservatives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
