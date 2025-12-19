Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why shoppers buy fast fashion even if they disagree with it

By Yang Ding, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Reading
Xuchang Chen, Lecturer in International Business and Strategy, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Every December, many shoppers plan to buy fewer things and choose more sustainable options. Yet as the month goes on, spending rises and fast fashion becomes hard to resist. Christmas has become a moment when good intentions collide with discounts and the emotional pull of seasonal fashion.

That contradiction became unusually visible when fashion giant Shein opened its first permanent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As millions of Americans face a steep rise in health insurance costs, lawmakers continue a century-long battle over who should pay for health care
~ I study rat nests − here’s why rodents make great archivists
~ It’s more than OK for kids to be bored − it’s good for them
~ How C-reactive protein outpaced ‘bad’ cholesterol as leading heart disease risk marker
~ Local democracy is holding strong, but rural communities are falling behind, new survey of Michigan officials shows
~ Why are some Black conservatives drawn to Nick Fuentes?
~ Autocracies in transition: In 2025, Cameroon and Tanzania rulers clung to power — but look more vulnerable than ever
~ Medieval peasants probably enjoyed their holiday festivities more than you do
~ People are getting their news from AI – and it’s altering their views
~ The world risks forgetting one of humanity’s greatest triumphs as polio nears global eradication − 70 years after Jonas Salk developed the vaccine in a Pittsburgh lab
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter