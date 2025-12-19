Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“Tell everyone we are being massacred”: overlooked war crimes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By Amnesty International
In eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), across a vast swathe of mountainous terrain, a conflict is raging that the world has forgotten. The Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamic State-linked armed group commonly called the ADF, are abducting and killing civilians with alarming frequency, and abusing women and girls as sexual slaves in North […] The post “Tell everyone we are being massacred”: overlooked war crimes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ellinor: “While I still have power to fight for Indigenous rights in Norway, I will”
~ Trump Labels Fentanyl ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’
~ Ten migrant domestic workers died in Hong Kong’s inferno, the survivors struggle to grieve
~ “The most important thing is people’s health. I fight to save lives”
~ Albanese announces national gun buyback scheme
~ Dispatches from a year of global conflict and uncertainty
~ Revolutionary rap: Nigerian star Falz has kept protest music alive
~ Dominican Republic wastes renewable energy while fossil fuel thermoelectric plants operate above legal limits
~ Tanzania: Security forces used unlawful lethal force in election protest crackdown and ‘took away’ dead bodies
~ UN General Assembly: States must ensure that the protections afforded under IHL remain effective against the risks of ICT activities during armed conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter