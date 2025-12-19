Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Labels Fentanyl ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction' during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, December 15, 2025. © 2025 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters A new executive order seeking to designate “illicit fentanyl” a “weapon of mass destruction” could open the door to a dangerous expansion of militarized law enforcement and abusive military action.The December 15 order directs the defense secretary and attorney general to “determine whether…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
