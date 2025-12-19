Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten migrant domestic workers died in Hong Kong’s inferno, the survivors struggle to grieve

By Kelly Yu
Ten migrant domestic workers died protecting their employers in Hong Kong's deadliest blaze in decades, but survivors face job loss and deportation as they are still in grief.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “The most important thing is people’s health. I fight to save lives”
~ Albanese announces national gun buyback scheme
~ Dispatches from a year of global conflict and uncertainty
~ Revolutionary rap: Nigerian star Falz has kept protest music alive
~ Dominican Republic wastes renewable energy while fossil fuel thermoelectric plants operate above legal limits
~ Tanzania: Security forces used unlawful lethal force in election protest crackdown and ‘took away’ dead bodies
~ UN General Assembly: States must ensure that the protections afforded under IHL remain effective against the risks of ICT activities during armed conflict
~ Why systemic racism has a lot to do with migration and asylum systems
~ What the hyperproduction of AI slop is doing to science
~ Chris Wallace-Crabbe was a poet of international renown, a beloved teacher and a generous man
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter