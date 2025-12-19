Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“The most important thing is people’s health. I fight to save lives”

By Amnesty International
“When I arrived in Vindoulou, I quickly realized the danger we were in. The air was unbreathable! Black dust and fumes were spreading and invading our homes. Sometimes, when we went out, we couldn’t even see our nearest neighbour. The plant staff discharged oil and wastewater in front of our houses. Metal debris from the […] The post “The most important thing is people’s health. I fight to save lives” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese announces national gun buyback scheme
~ Dispatches from a year of global conflict and uncertainty
~ Revolutionary rap: Nigerian star Falz has kept protest music alive
~ Dominican Republic wastes renewable energy while fossil fuel thermoelectric plants operate above legal limits
~ Tanzania: Security forces used unlawful lethal force in election protest crackdown and ‘took away’ dead bodies
~ UN General Assembly: States must ensure that the protections afforded under IHL remain effective against the risks of ICT activities during armed conflict
~ Why systemic racism has a lot to do with migration and asylum systems
~ What the hyperproduction of AI slop is doing to science
~ Chris Wallace-Crabbe was a poet of international renown, a beloved teacher and a generous man
~ Should I pour this down the sink? (Probably not, and here’s why)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter