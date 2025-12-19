Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese announces national gun buyback scheme

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia will see the biggest gun buyback since the 1990s, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national scheme on Friday.

Under the plan, similar to the 1996 one introduced by John Howard after the Port Arthur massacre, the states and territories will be responsible for collecting, processing and paying individuals for the firearms surrendered. The Australian Federal Police will be responsible for their destruction.

The cost of the scheme will be shared on a 50-50 basis.

Speaking after cabinet’s national security committee had met for the sixth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
