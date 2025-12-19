Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dispatches from a year of global conflict and uncertainty

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
Volodymyr Zelensky says there will almost certainly be no ceasefire in Ukraine before Christmas. This means the war is more than likely to stretch on into a fifth year to the dismay of everyone – barring, perhaps Vladimir Putin, for whom the war seems to be a means to a number…The Conversation


