Why systemic racism has a lot to do with migration and asylum systems

By Amnesty International
How does systemic racism influence migration policies, asylum systems and border enforcement?  Borders are not simply lines on a map or physical barriers separating one place from another. They are a complex infrastructure of control, social ordering and exclusion shaped by racial hierarchies rooted in histories of colonialism, slavery and other forms of oppression such as patriarchy. Experts talk about “racial borders”, referring to the ways migration policies, asylum systems, and […] The post Why systemic racism has a lot to do with migration and asylum systems    appeared first on Amnesty…


