Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the hyperproduction of AI slop is doing to science

By Vitomir Kovanovic, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Centre for Change and Complexity in Learning (C3L), Education Futures, University of South Australia
Over the past three years, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has had a profound impact on society. AI’s impact on human writing, in particular, has been enormous.

The large language models that power AI tools such as ChatGPT are trained on a wide variety of textual data, and they can now produce complex and high-quality texts of their own.

Most importantly, the widespread use of AI tools has resulted in hyperproduction of so-called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dominican Republic wastes renewable energy while fossil fuel thermoelectric plants operate above legal limits
~ Tanzania: Security forces used unlawful lethal force in election protest crackdown and ‘took away’ dead bodies
~ UN General Assembly: States must ensure that the protections afforded under IHL remain effective against the risks of ICT activities during armed conflict
~ Chris Wallace-Crabbe was a poet of international renown, a beloved teacher and a generous man
~ Should I pour this down the sink? (Probably not, and here’s why)
~ China’s green investment in Pakistan: Solar dreams, debt shadows, and the politics of a rapid transition
~ Universities’ work towards Indigenous identity policies signals difficult conversations
~ Dunedin’s inner-city greening project shows even small spaces can be wildlife havens
~ Trump’s new security strategy exposes the limits of NZ’s ‘softly-softly’ diplomacy
~ A virtual reality tool I developed is helping Indigenous people connect with Country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter