Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chris Wallace-Crabbe was a poet of international renown, a beloved teacher and a generous man

By David McCooey, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Chris Wallace-Crabbe, who died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, was one of Australia’s best-known and best-loved poets. He was one of the few Australian poets of his generation, or any other, to have a significant international reputation.

His literary career stretches back over 60 years, to his debut collection, The Music of Division, published by Angus & Robertson in 1959. My copy of the book, only slightly foxed, is signed and dated by its author in May 1960, and then again, dedicated to me, in December 1997.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
