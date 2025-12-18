Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olivia Nuzzi didn’t report what she knew about RFK Jr – could she have stopped his rise?

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Editing and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Former journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s American Canto, about her ‘digital affair’ with politician RFK Jr, raises all kinds of ethical questions. Oh, and it’s a hot mess.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green investment in Pakistan: Solar dreams, debt shadows, and the politics of a rapid transition
~ Universities’ work towards Indigenous identity policies signals difficult conversations
~ Dunedin’s inner-city greening project shows even small spaces can be wildlife havens
~ Trump’s new security strategy exposes the limits of NZ’s ‘softly-softly’ diplomacy
~ A virtual reality tool I developed is helping Indigenous people connect with Country
~ Will the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’ really help me sleep?
~ Sudan war: World urged not to ignore ‘gruesome sexual violence’
~ Friday essay: racism, misogyny and culture wars: Zadie Smith and Anne Enright help us make sense of troubling times
~ Battleship Potemkin at 100: how the Soviet film redrew the boundaries of cinema
~ What’s the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant? Quite significant, actually
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter