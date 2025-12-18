Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dunedin’s inner-city greening project shows even small spaces can be wildlife havens

By Jacqueline Theis, PhD Candidate in Ecology, University of Otago
Barbara I.P. Barratt, Emeritus Principal Scientist in Entomology, University of Otago
Connal McLean, PhD Candidate in Zoology, University of Otago
Yolanda van Heezik, Professor of Ecology, University of Otago
Medium-density housing has limited green spaces, but even small planted patches can provide enough food and habitat to enhance urban biodiversity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green investment in Pakistan: Solar dreams, debt shadows, and the politics of a rapid transition
~ Universities’ work towards Indigenous identity policies signals difficult conversations
~ Trump’s new security strategy exposes the limits of NZ’s ‘softly-softly’ diplomacy
~ A virtual reality tool I developed is helping Indigenous people connect with Country
~ Will the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’ really help me sleep?
~ Sudan war: World urged not to ignore ‘gruesome sexual violence’
~ Friday essay: racism, misogyny and culture wars: Zadie Smith and Anne Enright help us make sense of troubling times
~ Battleship Potemkin at 100: how the Soviet film redrew the boundaries of cinema
~ What’s the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant? Quite significant, actually
~ Uh oh, my child just discovered the truth about Santa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter