Dunedin’s inner-city greening project shows even small spaces can be wildlife havens
By Jacqueline Theis, PhD Candidate in Ecology, University of Otago
Barbara I.P. Barratt, Emeritus Principal Scientist in Entomology, University of Otago
Connal McLean, PhD Candidate in Zoology, University of Otago
Yolanda van Heezik, Professor of Ecology, University of Otago
Medium-density housing has limited green spaces, but even small planted patches can provide enough food and habitat to enhance urban biodiversity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 18, 2025