Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s new security strategy exposes the limits of NZ’s ‘softly-softly’ diplomacy

By Robert G. Patman, Professor of International Relations, University of Otago
The new US National Security Strategy marks a historic break – and a problem for the NZ government’s policy of closer strategic alignment with Washington.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
