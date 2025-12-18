Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A virtual reality tool I developed is helping Indigenous people connect with Country

By Kevin Taylor, Senior Lecturer, School of Indigenous Studies, The University of Western Australia
“It makes me feel like I am right there on Country”.

This was the response of a student after they used a new virtual reality (VR) tool I codeveloped to help Indigenous people around Australia learn on Country.

Learning on Country is the way in which Indigenous people teach and learn about Indigenous knowledge systems and culture – and the new VR tool, known as 360 On-Country, makes it more accessible than ever.

It not only…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
