Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uh oh, my child just discovered the truth about Santa

By Cher McGillivray, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Bond University
Christmas can be a magical time of year for kids. Writing wish-lists, seeing Santa at the shops, leaving carrots for the reindeer out on the porch. And then of course, the presents under the tree.

So what happens when the penny drops and a child realises the guy who brings toys in a sleigh is not real? Perhaps an older sibling, friend or even a parent breaks the news. Perhaps the child works things out for themselves.

This can lead to some big feelings – sadness, disappointment, perhaps even betrayal. How can you work through this?

Believing in Santa is OK

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: World urged not to ignore ‘gruesome sexual violence’
~ Friday essay: racism, misogyny and culture wars: Zadie Smith and Anne Enright help us make sense of troubling times
~ Battleship Potemkin at 100: how the Soviet film redrew the boundaries of cinema
~ What’s the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant? Quite significant, actually
~ Just 2 in 3 patients are treated on time in emergency departments. Check how your public hospital performs
~ Inequality alone doesn’t cause civil unrest – but internet access adds the crucial spark
~ Australia’s roads are full of giant cars, and everyone pays the price. What can be done?
~ Deception and lies from the White House to justify a war in Venezuela? We’ve seen this movie before in run-ups to wars in Vietnam and Iraq
~ RFK Jr. wants to scrutinize the vaccine schedule – but its safety record is already decades long
~ After Canada legalized cannabis, police caught more drunk drivers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter