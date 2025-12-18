Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Draft ‘Morality’ Laws Threaten Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan Senate. © 2018 SenateKz/Wikimedia Kazakhstan’s Senate adopted two rights-violating laws on December 18, both of them threatening freedom of expression. The first is a discriminatory draft law banning so-called propaganda of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) expression, which would make it illegal to publicly support LGBT rights. The clear intention of the bill is to silence all forms of pro-LGBT expression.The second is a draft law on crime prevention, which introduces the notion of “antisocial behavior,” or behavior that contravenes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
