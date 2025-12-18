Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: States must not assist the Holger G’s transportation of explosives to Israel

By Amnesty International
States must prevent the Portuguese-flagged Holger G vessel – which is carrying munition components bound for Israel – from docking at their ports, given the clear risk that its cargo would contribute to the ongoing genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip, as well as to war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians, Amnesty International […] The post Israel/OPT: States must not assist the Holger G’s transportation of explosives to Israel  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


