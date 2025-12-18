Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: New rules on asylum and ‘safe countries’ undermine the foundation of refugee protection

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the agreements between the European Parliament and Council on new EU asylum rules, which undermine the very foundation of refugee protection, Olivia Sundberg Diez, the EU Advocate on Migration and Asylum at Amnesty International said: “This is an unprecedented attack on asylum in the EU, which must be understood in the context of […] The post EU: New rules on asylum and ‘safe countries’ undermine the foundation of refugee protection appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Universities’ work towards Indigenous identity policies signal difficult conversations
~ Miami’s new mayor faces a housing affordability crisis, city charter reform and a shrinking budget
~ Israel/OPT: States must not assist the Holger G’s transportation of explosives to Israel
~ Denmark: ECJ ruling that ghetto law is potentially unlawful is important step in protecting basic human rights
~ Aureja: “To claim our rights, first we must know them”
~ Social networks fuel youth mobilization on Argentina’s streets
~ Study shows views of British empire shape voting behaviour – but in subtle ways
~ How Venezuela has been preparing for a US invasion for more than two decades
~ The truth about ‘miracle’ heaters and wood stoves
~ Small study finds microdoses of cannabis stalled cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter