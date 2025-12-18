Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark: ECJ ruling that ghetto law is potentially unlawful is important step in protecting basic human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to today’s ruling by the European Court of Justice that the Danish law on parallel societies (known as the “ghetto law”) is incompatible with the EU’s directive on equal treatment, Dina Hashem, Senior Legal Advisor at Amnesty International Denmark, said:  “Today’s ruling is an important step in protecting human rights and respecting the equality […] The post Denmark: ECJ ruling that ghetto law is potentially unlawful is important step in protecting basic human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Universities’ work towards Indigenous identity policies signal difficult conversations
~ Miami’s new mayor faces a housing affordability crisis, city charter reform and a shrinking budget
~ Israel/OPT: States must not assist the Holger G’s transportation of explosives to Israel
~ EU: New rules on asylum and ‘safe countries’ undermine the foundation of refugee protection
~ Aureja: “To claim our rights, first we must know them”
~ Social networks fuel youth mobilization on Argentina’s streets
~ Study shows views of British empire shape voting behaviour – but in subtle ways
~ How Venezuela has been preparing for a US invasion for more than two decades
~ The truth about ‘miracle’ heaters and wood stoves
~ Small study finds microdoses of cannabis stalled cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter