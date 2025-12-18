Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aureja: “To claim our rights, first we must know them”

By Amnesty International
Like many people, I grew up without human rights education in school. I’d always thought of human rights as an abstract concept rather than a practical necessity of everyday life.  But in my previous life as a teacher and since working for Amnesty International, I can’t stress enough how essential human rights education is for […] The post Aureja: “To claim our rights, first we must know them” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
