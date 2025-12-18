Tolerance.ca
Study shows views of British empire shape voting behaviour – but in subtle ways

By Christopher Claassen, Professor of Political Behaviour, University of Glasgow
If you wander through Glasgow Green, you’ll encounter the Doulton fountain, a gaudy terracotta tribute to empire that features “native” and colonial figures in national dress holding out the produce of their lands to the imperial centre. Like thousands of imperial monuments across Britain, the Doulton Fountain is neither widely celebrated nor widely denounced. It is part of the everyday backdrop.

That quiet coexistence says a lot about Britain’s relationship with its imperial past. Empire is everywhere…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
