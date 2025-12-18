Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘This year nearly broke me as a scientist’ – US researchers reflect on how 2025’s science cuts have changed their lives

By Carrie McDonough, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University
Brian G. Henning, Professor of Philosophy and Environmental Studies and Sciences, Gonzaga University
Cara Poland, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Michigan State University
Nathaniel M. Tran, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
Rachael Sirianni, Professor of Neurological Surgery, UMass Chan Medical School
Stephanie J. Nawyn, Associate Professor of Sociology and Co-Director of the Center for Gender in Global Context, Michigan State University
US science lost a great deal in 2025, including tens of billions of dollars of federal funding, entire research agencies and programs, and a generation of researchers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social networks fuel youth mobilization on Argentina’s streets
~ Study shows views of British empire shape voting behaviour – but in subtle ways
~ How Venezuela has been preparing for a US invasion for more than two decades
~ The truth about ‘miracle’ heaters and wood stoves
~ Small study finds microdoses of cannabis stalled cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients
~ Sudan’s civil war: A visual guide to the brutal conflict
~ Trump tariffs and warming India-China ties have silenced the Quad partnership … for now
~ Tennis is set for a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ sequel – with no movement behind it
~ Large trunks discovered in a basement offer a window into the lives and struggles of early Filipino migrants
~ There’s little evidence tech is much help stopping school shootings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter