‘This year nearly broke me as a scientist’ – US researchers reflect on how 2025’s science cuts have changed their lives
By Carrie McDonough, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Carnegie Mellon University
Brian G. Henning, Professor of Philosophy and Environmental Studies and Sciences, Gonzaga University
Cara Poland, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Michigan State University
Nathaniel M. Tran, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
Rachael Sirianni, Professor of Neurological Surgery, UMass Chan Medical School
Stephanie J. Nawyn, Associate Professor of Sociology and Co-Director of the Center for Gender in Global Context, Michigan State University
US science lost a great deal in 2025, including tens of billions of dollars of federal funding, entire research agencies and programs, and a generation of researchers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 18, 2025