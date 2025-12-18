Tennis is set for a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ sequel – with no movement behind it
By Jaime Schultz, Professor of Kinesiology, Penn State
Kyle R. King, Associate Professor of English and Communication Arts & Sciences, Penn State
Molly McCreedy, PhD Student in Kinesiology, Penn State
Sydney Johnson-Aguirre, PhD Student in Philosophy, Penn State
Billie Jean King’s 1973 match was about social change. The upcoming Sabalenka-Kyrgios event – with its rules tweaks and its participants’ questionable politics – may leave women’s tennis worse off.
- Thursday, December 18, 2025