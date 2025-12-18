Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it’s so hard to tell if a piece of text was written by AI – even for AI

By Ambuj Tewari, Professor of Statistics, University of Michigan
There are several methods for detecting whether a piece of text was written by AI. They all have limitations – and probably always will.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
