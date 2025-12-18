Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With wolves absent from most of eastern North America, can coyotes replace them?

By Alex Jensen, Postdoctoral Associate - Wildlife Ecology, North Carolina State University
Wolves and coyotes feed on similar things – but their diets aren’t identical. A researcher studied predator diets to investigate their differences.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
