Jane Austen celebrated Christmas with dancing, dinner parties and dangerous games

By Meg Kobza, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Newcastle University
Would you dare to play Snapdragon and pluck a flaming raisin from a fiery bowl of brandy? Or don the costume of a comedic character on Twelfth Night? Jane Austen certainly would have – and did.

These games were two among many festive traditions that featured in the Georgian Christmas season and were part of Austen’s yuletide experience. Much like our own holiday season, it was a time filled with frivolity, fun, and friendly gatherings – as Mr Elton confirms in the pages of EmmaThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
