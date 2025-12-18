Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why public views of terrorism don’t match the evidence, and what the government needs to do to keep people safe

By Sara Fregonese, Associate Professor of political geography, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Birmingham, University of Birmingham
Paul Simpson, Associate Head of School, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Plymouth
The mass shooting during Hanukkah in Bondi Beach is a horrific reminder that contemporary terrorism can affect the places where we meet others, shop, celebrate and conduct our daily lives. However, our research suggests that what the UK public fears and assumes about terrorism threats is quite different from reality.

In 2022, we asked 5,000 people in the UK about their experiences and perceptions of terror threat and counter-terrorism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese is forced into policy catch up after Bondi atrocity
~ Jane Austen celebrated Christmas with dancing, dinner parties and dangerous games
~ Christmas Comes to Moominvalley: a magical show that honours Tove Jansson and her creations
~ Christmas food poisoning and how to avoid it – by a microbiologist
~ ​The ​1​2 ways Christmas wrecks your sleep​ – and how to fix it
~ South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam show that economic statecraft is not just the preserve of great powers
~ Bird flu warnings are being ignored. I’ve seen this pattern before
~ People with personality disorders often use language differently – our research reveals how
~ How Europe’s new carbon tax on imported goods will change global trade – and our shopping habits
~ To feel lonely is to be human: here’s how to handle it at Christmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter