Human Rights Observatory

People with personality disorders often use language differently – our research reveals how

By Charlotte Entwistle, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow in Psychology, University of Liverpool
Is it possible to spot personality dysfunction from someone’s everyday word use? My colleagues and I have conducted research that suggests you can, and often sooner than you might expect.

Whether in a quick text message, a long email, a casual chat with a friend, or a comment online, the words people choose quietly reveal deeper patterns in how they think, feel, and relate to others.

Everyone has personality traits – habitual ways of thinking, feeling and behaving. When these patterns become rigid, intense or disruptive, they can cause ongoing problems with emotions, sense…The Conversation


