Earth’s frozen regions are sending a clear warning about climate change – but politicians are ignoring it
By Chris Stokes, Professor in the Department of Geography, Durham University
Florence Colleoni, Senior Researcher, Polar Geophysics, National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics (OGS)
James Kirkham, Postdoctoral Researcher, Antarctic Geography, British Antarctic Survey
The warning lights from the cryosphere have been flashing red for several years and governments and policymakers ignore this at their peril.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 18, 2025