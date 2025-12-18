Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Masked Federal Agents Undermine Rule of Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Masked US federal agents outside the immigration court in Manhattan's 26 Federal Plaza, New York City, October 31, 2025. © 2025 Andrea Renault/STAR MAX/AP Photo (Washington, DC, December 18, 2025) – United States federal immigration enforcement agents now commonly operate masked and without visible identification, compounding the abusive and unaccountable nature of the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, Human Rights Watch said today. The indefinite and widespread nature of these practices is fundamentally inconsistent with the United States’ obligations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
