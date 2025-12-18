Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing Support for Treaty to Guarantee Free Education for Every Child

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children at a free government pre-primary school, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, November 2022.  © 2022 Bede Sheppard / Human Rights Watch Discussions are advancing at the United Nations on a new global treaty to guarantee every child’s right to a free education. Last week, countries gathered at the UN in Geneva to explore ways of strengthening international law around access to free pre-primary and secondary education. At least 74 countries from all regions participated, reflecting broad and sustained interest in an initiative led by Sierra Leone and the Dominican Republic.It…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
