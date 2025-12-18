Don’t talk – listen. Why communities affected by forever chemicals in water must be heard
By Matthew Kearnes, Professor of Environment & Society, UNSW Sydney
Cameron Holley, Professor, Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney
Carley Bartlett, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney
Denis O'Carroll, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Patrick Bonney, Research Fellow in Anthropology, Deakin University
When worried communities talk to authorities about forever chemicals, officials often seek to explain and clarify. But this isn’t what people actually want.
