Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olivia Nuzzi didn’t report what she knew. Did that help RFK Jr become health secretary?

By Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Editing and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Former journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s American Canto, about her ‘digital affair’ with politician RFK Jr, raises all kinds of ethical questions. Oh, and it’s a hot mess.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don’t talk – listen. Why communities affected by forever chemicals in water must be heard
~ How misreading Google Trends is fuelling Bondi attack conspiracy theories
~ How much does it cost to end rough sleeping? An Australian-first study may have just found out
~ Albanese announces new crackdown on hate, in sweeping initiatives to combat antisemitism
~ Why does my hip hurt? Hip pain can have many causes and mostly doesn’t require surgery
~ Will the Australian dollar keep rising in 2026? 3 factors to watch in the new year
~ What is the BRICS ‘UNIT’ – and could it really challenge the US dollar?
~ El Salvador: Alejandro and José Ángel are released from prison
~ China’s green power in Angola: When clean energy comes with heavy debt
~ What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter