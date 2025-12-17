Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe

By Christine C. Hwang, Postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph, University of Guelph
Daniel L. Brady, Associate Professor, Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University
Laurie J. Barclay, Full Professor and Lang Chair in Leadership, University of Guelph
Robert J. Bies, Professor of Management, Georgetown University
New research shows that when managers fail to respond to harmful behaviour at work, employees interpret that silence as a breach of trust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green power in Angola: When clean energy comes with heavy debt
~ Can ‘miracle’ heaters really warm your home for pennies? The physics says no
~ AI tools are being used to subject women in public life to online violence
~ Home Alone’s ‘Wet Bandits’ are medical miracles
~ Child poverty: how bad is it in the UK?
~ Why do so many love a good ghost story at Christmas? A psychologist explains
~ UK to re-join Erasmus+ – here are six benefits of the European exchange scheme
~ Bright, flickering and flashing lights really can be bad for you – here’s how to have a visually comfortable Christmas
~ Russia’s war economy is not collapsing, but neither is it stable
~ Which countries people are fleeing from – and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter