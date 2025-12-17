What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe
By Christine C. Hwang, Postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph, University of Guelph
Daniel L. Brady, Associate Professor, Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University
Laurie J. Barclay, Full Professor and Lang Chair in Leadership, University of Guelph
Robert J. Bies, Professor of Management, Georgetown University
New research shows that when managers fail to respond to harmful behaviour at work, employees interpret that silence as a breach of trust.
