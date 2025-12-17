Tolerance.ca
Can ‘miracle’ heaters really warm your home for pennies? The physics says no

By Dylan Ryan, Lecturer in Mechanical & Energy Engineering, Edinburgh Napier University
The internet is awash with adverts for various portable heaters, with claims that they will heat your house for pennies. Some are marketed as the “Tesla of the heating industry” (despite being nothing to do with Elon Musk’s carmaker), while others claim they can “heat up a house in three minutes”.

It’s an appealing message, particularly during cold snaps when energy bills are high and many households are looking for quick fixes. But are any of these claims remotely true?

The short answer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
