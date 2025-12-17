Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI tools are being used to subject women in public life to online violence

By Julie Posetti, Director of the Information Integrity Initiative, a project of TheNerve/Professor of Journalism, Chair of the Centre for Journalism and Democracy, City St George's, University of London
Kaylee Williams, PhD Candidate, Journalism and Online Harm, Columbia University
Lea Hellmueller, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Research, City St George's, University of London
As digital technology becomes ever more sophisticated, AI tools are increasingly being used to target woment with abusive and misogynistic onine content.The Conversation


