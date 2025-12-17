Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home Alone’s ‘Wet Bandits’ are medical miracles

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
The festive movie season is upon us, and one of my perennial favourites is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. I will die on this hill: it is better than the original. But rewatching it as an adult raises an awkward question. How on earth did the Wet Bandits survive the first film at all, let alone escape without lasting injuries?

Ten-year-old Kevin McCallister, the boy left home alone, sets up traps that are played for laughs, but many involve levels of force that would be catastrophic in real life. A 100lb (45kg) bag of cement to the head, bricks dropped from height, or heavy tools swung…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green power in Angola: When clean energy comes with heavy debt
~ What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe
~ Can ‘miracle’ heaters really warm your home for pennies? The physics says no
~ AI tools are being used to subject women in public life to online violence
~ Child poverty: how bad is it in the UK?
~ Why do so many love a good ghost story at Christmas? A psychologist explains
~ UK to re-join Erasmus+ – here are six benefits of the European exchange scheme
~ Bright, flickering and flashing lights really can be bad for you – here’s how to have a visually comfortable Christmas
~ Russia’s war economy is not collapsing, but neither is it stable
~ Which countries people are fleeing from – and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter