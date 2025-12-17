Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child poverty: how bad is it in the UK?

By Regina Murphy Keith, Senior Lecturer in Food, Nutrition and Public Health, University of Westminster
The UK government recently unveiled its child poverty strategy, with the removal of the two-child limit on benefits payments as the centrepiece.

What’s sobering is how desperately the UK needs a strategy to address child poverty. At the end of 2024, four and a half million children – 31% of all UK children – were in relative poverty, meaning that they live in households earning less than 60% of the UK’s median income.

And 18%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green power in Angola: When clean energy comes with heavy debt
~ What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe
~ Can ‘miracle’ heaters really warm your home for pennies? The physics says no
~ AI tools are being used to subject women in public life to online violence
~ Home Alone’s ‘Wet Bandits’ are medical miracles
~ Why do so many love a good ghost story at Christmas? A psychologist explains
~ UK to re-join Erasmus+ – here are six benefits of the European exchange scheme
~ Bright, flickering and flashing lights really can be bad for you – here’s how to have a visually comfortable Christmas
~ Russia’s war economy is not collapsing, but neither is it stable
~ Which countries people are fleeing from – and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter