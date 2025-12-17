Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK to re-join Erasmus+ – here are six benefits of the European exchange scheme

By Sascha Stollhans, Professor of Language Education and Linguistics, University of Leeds
The government has announced that the UK will be re-joining the Erasmus+ programme. Young people will be able to participate in the scheme again from January 2027.

Erasmus+ is a European Union programme that offers opportunities for students, teachers, and young people to study, train, volunteer or gain work experience abroad. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s green power in Angola: When clean energy comes with heavy debt
~ What happens when managers don’t act? New research reveals the consequences can be severe
~ Can ‘miracle’ heaters really warm your home for pennies? The physics says no
~ AI tools are being used to subject women in public life to online violence
~ Home Alone’s ‘Wet Bandits’ are medical miracles
~ Child poverty: how bad is it in the UK?
~ Why do so many love a good ghost story at Christmas? A psychologist explains
~ Bright, flickering and flashing lights really can be bad for you – here’s how to have a visually comfortable Christmas
~ Russia’s war economy is not collapsing, but neither is it stable
~ Which countries people are fleeing from – and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter