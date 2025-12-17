Tolerance.ca
Karoline Leavitt’s White House briefing doublethink is straight out of Orwell’s ‘1984’

By Laura Beers, Professor of History, American University
A historian analyzes how White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claims about her boss and his administration are ‘doublespeak’ straight out of the pages of George Orwell’s ‘1984.’The Conversation


