Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Utterly preventable’ Gaza flood tragedy must mobilize global action to end Israel’s genocide

By Amnesty International
The devastation caused by torrential rain in the occupied Gaza Strip that led to the recent flooding of thousands of tents and makeshift shelters and caused buildings to collapse was fueled by Israel’s ongoing restrictions on the entry of critical supplies to repair vital infrastructure, said Amnesty International today.  Over two months after the ceasefire, […] The post ‘Utterly preventable’ Gaza flood tragedy must mobilize global action to end Israel’s genocide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where the wild things thrive: Finding and protecting nature’s climate change safe havens
~ Canada’s exile of Japanese Canadian citizens: A shameful 80-year anniversary few remember
~ The MAGA International: Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy as an ideological manifesto
~ What has — and hasn’t — changed in the way news addresses sexual violence
~ Who benefits from ‘nation-building’ projects like Ksi Lisims?
~ Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released
~ UCL President: Universities must show they bring benefits to everyone, locally and nationally
~ Digital detox: how to switch off without paying the price – new research
~ How open-water swimming can transform midlife wellbeing – new research
~ China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter