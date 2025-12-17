Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where the wild things thrive: Finding and protecting nature’s climate change safe havens

By Toni Lyn Morelli, Adjunct Full Professor of Environmental Conservation, UMass Amherst; U.S. Geological Survey
Diana Stralberg, Adjunct professor, Department of Renewable Resources, University of Alberta
Protecting places that are likely to remain cool and moist as global temperatures rise can save wildlife of all kinds, but first we have to find them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
