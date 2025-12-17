Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s exile of Japanese Canadian citizens: A shameful 80-year anniversary few remember

By Jordan Stanger-Ross, Professor, History and Director, Past Wrongs, Future Choices, University of Victoria
Eric M. Adams, Professor of Law, University of Alberta
Canada’s expulsion of thousands of Japanese Canadians 80 years ago offers lessons in a world of sharpening borders, insecurity and talk of who does and does not belong in a national community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where the wild things thrive: Finding and protecting nature’s climate change safe havens
~ The MAGA International: Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy as an ideological manifesto
~ What has — and hasn’t — changed in the way news addresses sexual violence
~ Who benefits from ‘nation-building’ projects like Ksi Lisims?
~ Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released
~ UCL President: Universities must show they bring benefits to everyone, locally and nationally
~ Digital detox: how to switch off without paying the price – new research
~ How open-water swimming can transform midlife wellbeing – new research
~ China and Mongolia are battling to control massive dust storms
~ How figures like Joey Barton could fuel a culture of online hostility toward female athletes – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter