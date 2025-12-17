Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of journalist Anis Alamgir, who was detained on 15 December under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after a complaint was filed against him and four others for allegedly spreading propaganda in favour of the Awami League, Amnesty International’s Rehab Mahamoor, said: “Anis Alamgir’s arrest continues an alarming trend of individuals being targeted […] The post Bangladesh: Journalist targeted with anti-terror legislation must be released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
